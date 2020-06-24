All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6931 W Tuckey Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6931 W Tuckey Ln
Last updated April 22 2020 at 7:35 AM

6931 W Tuckey Ln

6931 West Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6931 West Tuckey Lane, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 bedroom + 2 bath home in Glendale. Home has stainless steel kitchen appliances. Tile and wood floors throughout. Master suite has dual sinks and tiled shower. Easy to maintain landscaping. No HOA. Washer and Dryer are also included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6931 W Tuckey Ln have any available units?
6931 W Tuckey Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6931 W Tuckey Ln have?
Some of 6931 W Tuckey Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6931 W Tuckey Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6931 W Tuckey Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6931 W Tuckey Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6931 W Tuckey Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6931 W Tuckey Ln offer parking?
Yes, 6931 W Tuckey Ln offers parking.
Does 6931 W Tuckey Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6931 W Tuckey Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6931 W Tuckey Ln have a pool?
No, 6931 W Tuckey Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6931 W Tuckey Ln have accessible units?
No, 6931 W Tuckey Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6931 W Tuckey Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6931 W Tuckey Ln has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Solano Pointe
6565 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College