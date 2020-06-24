3 bedroom + 2 bath home in Glendale. Home has stainless steel kitchen appliances. Tile and wood floors throughout. Master suite has dual sinks and tiled shower. Easy to maintain landscaping. No HOA. Washer and Dryer are also included.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
What amenities does 6931 W Tuckey Ln have?
Some of 6931 W Tuckey Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
