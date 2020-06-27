Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6914 W tuckey Lane
Last updated July 24 2019 at 7:14 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6914 W tuckey Lane
6914 West Tuckey Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6914 West Tuckey Lane, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 GARAGE , 1350 SQ FT, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINTEAT IN KITCHEN + DINING AREA, VAULT CEILING -LIVING ROOM, ON A CUL-DE-SAC, DESERT FRONT, GRASS ? BACK YARD, STOVE, DISHWASHER, FRIG-NO WARRANTY$35 APP FEE PER ADULT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6914 W tuckey Lane have any available units?
6914 W tuckey Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6914 W tuckey Lane have?
Some of 6914 W tuckey Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6914 W tuckey Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6914 W tuckey Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6914 W tuckey Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6914 W tuckey Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 6914 W tuckey Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6914 W tuckey Lane offers parking.
Does 6914 W tuckey Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6914 W tuckey Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6914 W tuckey Lane have a pool?
No, 6914 W tuckey Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6914 W tuckey Lane have accessible units?
No, 6914 W tuckey Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6914 W tuckey Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6914 W tuckey Lane has units with dishwashers.
