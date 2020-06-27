All apartments in Glendale
6914 W tuckey Lane
6914 W tuckey Lane

6914 West Tuckey Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6914 West Tuckey Lane, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH, 2 GARAGE , 1350 SQ FT, NEW CARPET, NEW PAINTEAT IN KITCHEN + DINING AREA, VAULT CEILING -LIVING ROOM, ON A CUL-DE-SAC, DESERT FRONT, GRASS ? BACK YARD, STOVE, DISHWASHER, FRIG-NO WARRANTY$35 APP FEE PER ADULT

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

