6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:42 AM
6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue
6810 West Northview Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6810 West Northview Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have any available units?
6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have?
Some of 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue offers parking.
Does 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have a pool?
No, 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6810 W NORTHVIEW Avenue has units with dishwashers.
