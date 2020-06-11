All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021

6770 North 47th Avenue · (480) 588-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6770 North 47th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1198 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Cute Condo in Glendale Springs! - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom GROUND LEVEL Condo in GATED community. Eat-in kitchen with appliances! Neutral colors throughout! Carpet and tile in all the right places. Master bathroom features a walk in closet, full bathroom with double vanity sinks. Full size washer and dryer included in unit. Balcony off living room. Single car GARAGE. Community boasts a pool, hot tub, ramada, and BBQ's. Close to old town Glendale, shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Close to 101 Loop and I-17.

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1095
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1095
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows. 2 pets max, must be under 20 lbs)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $1095 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3210330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 have any available units?
6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 has a unit available for $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 have?
Some of 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 currently offering any rent specials?
6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 pet-friendly?
Yes, 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 is pet friendly.
Does 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 offer parking?
Yes, 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 does offer parking.
Does 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 have a pool?
Yes, 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 has a pool.
Does 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 have accessible units?
No, 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 does not have accessible units.
Does 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021 does not have units with dishwashers.
