6770 N 47th Avenue Unit 1021

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Cute Condo in Glendale Springs! - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom GROUND LEVEL Condo in GATED community. Eat-in kitchen with appliances! Neutral colors throughout! Carpet and tile in all the right places. Master bathroom features a walk in closet, full bathroom with double vanity sinks. Full size washer and dryer included in unit. Balcony off living room. Single car GARAGE. Community boasts a pool, hot tub, ramada, and BBQ's. Close to old town Glendale, shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Close to 101 Loop and I-17.



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1095

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1095

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows. 2 pets max, must be under 20 lbs)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $1095 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3210330)