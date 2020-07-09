All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6765 N 75TH Drive
Last updated May 23 2020 at 5:47 AM

6765 N 75TH Drive

6765 North 75th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6765 North 75th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303
Pine Summit

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Upgraded 3 bed +DEN, 3 full bath home features almost 2,200 sq ft. **NEW CARPET!** Upgraded Kitchen features new Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances *INCLUDED*, Lots of Cabinet space, Large Pantry. Large Living Room with title throughout! Neutral paint throughout. Shower/tub combo downstairs (perfect for guests) DEN downstairs could be used as office, den or guest bedroom. Upstairs has a HUGE loft with a balcony exiting to backyard. Large Master bedroom, master bath has double sink, separate shower/tub and large walk-in closet. Backyard has an RV GATE and is fully landscaped. (PLEASE NOTE: HOA does not allow RV Parking above fence line) Close to Westgate Shopping Center & the 101 Freeway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6765 N 75TH Drive have any available units?
6765 N 75TH Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6765 N 75TH Drive have?
Some of 6765 N 75TH Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6765 N 75TH Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6765 N 75TH Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6765 N 75TH Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6765 N 75TH Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6765 N 75TH Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6765 N 75TH Drive offers parking.
Does 6765 N 75TH Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6765 N 75TH Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6765 N 75TH Drive have a pool?
No, 6765 N 75TH Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6765 N 75TH Drive have accessible units?
No, 6765 N 75TH Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6765 N 75TH Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6765 N 75TH Drive has units with dishwashers.

