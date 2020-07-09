6765 N 75TH Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Upgraded 3 bed +DEN, 3 full bath home features almost 2,200 sq ft. **NEW CARPET!** Upgraded Kitchen features new Granite Counter tops, Stainless Steel Appliances *INCLUDED*, Lots of Cabinet space, Large Pantry. Large Living Room with title throughout! Neutral paint throughout. Shower/tub combo downstairs (perfect for guests) DEN downstairs could be used as office, den or guest bedroom. Upstairs has a HUGE loft with a balcony exiting to backyard. Large Master bedroom, master bath has double sink, separate shower/tub and large walk-in closet. Backyard has an RV GATE and is fully landscaped. (PLEASE NOTE: HOA does not allow RV Parking above fence line) Close to Westgate Shopping Center & the 101 Freeway.