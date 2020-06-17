All apartments in Glendale
6745 N 93rd Ave

6745 North 93rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6745 North 93rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85305

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
FURNISHED 3 BEDROOM condo in gated community - Property Id: 264448

Spacious 3 bed 3 bath condo fully furnished modern layout.
1713 Sq Ft

FREE WIFI
WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT
GARAGE
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/264448
Property Id 264448

(RLNE5711980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6745 N 93rd Ave have any available units?
6745 N 93rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6745 N 93rd Ave have?
Some of 6745 N 93rd Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6745 N 93rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6745 N 93rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6745 N 93rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6745 N 93rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6745 N 93rd Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6745 N 93rd Ave does offer parking.
Does 6745 N 93rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6745 N 93rd Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6745 N 93rd Ave have a pool?
No, 6745 N 93rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6745 N 93rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 6745 N 93rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6745 N 93rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6745 N 93rd Ave has units with dishwashers.
