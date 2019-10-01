All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6735 W. San Juan Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6735 W. San Juan Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6735 W. San Juan Avenue

6735 West San Juan Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6735 West San Juan Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath
Cozy Cottage
Bright and Sunny
Large BackYard

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6735 W. San Juan Avenue have any available units?
6735 W. San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6735 W. San Juan Avenue have?
Some of 6735 W. San Juan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6735 W. San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6735 W. San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6735 W. San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6735 W. San Juan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6735 W. San Juan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6735 W. San Juan Avenue offers parking.
Does 6735 W. San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6735 W. San Juan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6735 W. San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 6735 W. San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6735 W. San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6735 W. San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6735 W. San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6735 W. San Juan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Laguna at Arrowhead Ranch by Mark-Taylor
20251 N 75th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Spring Meadow
10030 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College