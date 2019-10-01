Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6735 W. San Juan Avenue
6735 West San Juan Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6735 West San Juan Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85303
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
2 Bedroom 1 Bath
Cozy Cottage
Bright and Sunny
Large BackYard
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6735 W. San Juan Avenue have any available units?
6735 W. San Juan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6735 W. San Juan Avenue have?
Some of 6735 W. San Juan Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6735 W. San Juan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6735 W. San Juan Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6735 W. San Juan Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6735 W. San Juan Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6735 W. San Juan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6735 W. San Juan Avenue offers parking.
Does 6735 W. San Juan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6735 W. San Juan Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6735 W. San Juan Avenue have a pool?
No, 6735 W. San Juan Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6735 W. San Juan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6735 W. San Juan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6735 W. San Juan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6735 W. San Juan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
