Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6732 N 43rd Ave
Last updated March 22 2019 at 11:45 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6732 N 43rd Ave
6732 North 43rd Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
6732 North 43rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath two story town home in convenient location. No application fee, please apply at pentagonproperties.managebuilding.com. Call or text 602-935-5357.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6732 N 43rd Ave have any available units?
6732 N 43rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 6732 N 43rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6732 N 43rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6732 N 43rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6732 N 43rd Ave is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 6732 N 43rd Ave offer parking?
No, 6732 N 43rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6732 N 43rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6732 N 43rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6732 N 43rd Ave have a pool?
No, 6732 N 43rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6732 N 43rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 6732 N 43rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6732 N 43rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6732 N 43rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6732 N 43rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6732 N 43rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
