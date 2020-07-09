All apartments in Glendale
6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083
6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083
6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083

6731 North 63rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6731 North 63rd Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
1 Bed 1 Bath HOUSE All Utilities Included Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - 1 Bed 1 Bath HOUSE All Utilities Included Sec 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090
Newly Remodeled, with new flooring, cabinets, windows looks amazing Hard to 1 Bed room 1 Bath on large lot with covered parking in the heart of Down town Glendale. Wont Last Long Sorry NO PETS!!

Cross Streets: GLENDALE & 59TH AVE Directions: WEST ON GLENDALE AVE TO 63RD AVE, SOUTH TO LOT ON EAST SIDE.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3845843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 have any available units?
6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 currently offering any rent specials?
6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 pet-friendly?
No, 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 offer parking?
Yes, 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 offers parking.
Does 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 have a pool?
No, 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 does not have a pool.
Does 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 have accessible units?
No, 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 does not have accessible units.
Does 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6731 N 63rd Ave #A 21245090 - Location 083 does not have units with air conditioning.

