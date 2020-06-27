Rent Calculator
All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6719 N. 59th Drive 3
Last updated August 11 2019 at 10:06 AM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6719 N. 59th Drive 3
6719 North 59th Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6719 North 59th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Glendale - Property Id: 139083
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/139083p
Property Id 139083
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5035674)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 have any available units?
6719 N. 59th Drive 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 currently offering any rent specials?
6719 N. 59th Drive 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 pet-friendly?
No, 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 offer parking?
No, 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 does not offer parking.
Does 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 have a pool?
No, 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 does not have a pool.
Does 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 have accessible units?
No, 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 6719 N. 59th Drive 3 does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
