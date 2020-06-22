6717 West Nancy Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available TODAY! Adorable fenced yard with 5 bedroom and 3 bath in Granada Estates. This home features a bright white upgraded kitchen with beautiful countertops, white appliances, and island. Sizable family room. Spacious master bedroom, full master bathroom with large closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio. Two car large carport. Large backyard. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the 101!



Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)



- $45 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply



- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum



- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.