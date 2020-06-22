All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6717 West Nancy Road

6717 West Nancy Road · No Longer Available
Location

6717 West Nancy Road, Glendale, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available TODAY! Adorable fenced yard with 5 bedroom and 3 bath in Granada Estates. This home features a bright white upgraded kitchen with beautiful countertops, white appliances, and island. Sizable family room. Spacious master bedroom, full master bathroom with large closet. Nice size secondary bedrooms. Blinds and ceiling fans throughout. Covered patio. Two car large carport. Large backyard. This beautiful community is close to fine dining, shopping and great schools. Easy access to the 101!

Contact our leasing department today for more information. The application is available online at www.onqpmrentals.com

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1 month's rent (75% refundable)

- $45 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply

- $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum

- 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6717 West Nancy Road have any available units?
6717 West Nancy Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6717 West Nancy Road have?
Some of 6717 West Nancy Road's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6717 West Nancy Road currently offering any rent specials?
6717 West Nancy Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6717 West Nancy Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 6717 West Nancy Road is pet friendly.
Does 6717 West Nancy Road offer parking?
Yes, 6717 West Nancy Road does offer parking.
Does 6717 West Nancy Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6717 West Nancy Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6717 West Nancy Road have a pool?
No, 6717 West Nancy Road does not have a pool.
Does 6717 West Nancy Road have accessible units?
No, 6717 West Nancy Road does not have accessible units.
Does 6717 West Nancy Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 6717 West Nancy Road does not have units with dishwashers.
