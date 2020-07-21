All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6714 W KERRY Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6714 W KERRY Lane
Last updated July 6 2019 at 2:12 PM

6714 W KERRY Lane

6714 W Kerry Ln · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6714 W Kerry Ln, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
VERY NICE THREE BEDROOM TWO BATH HOME WITH NEWLY REMODELED POOL. HOME HAS GRANITE COUNTER TOPS IN KITCHEN AND BOTH BATHS. KITCHEN HAS STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES. HOME IS IN VERY GOOD SHAPE. POOL HAS ELECTRIC BLUE PEBBLE SHEEN INTERIOR.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6714 W KERRY Lane have any available units?
6714 W KERRY Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6714 W KERRY Lane have?
Some of 6714 W KERRY Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6714 W KERRY Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6714 W KERRY Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6714 W KERRY Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6714 W KERRY Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6714 W KERRY Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6714 W KERRY Lane offers parking.
Does 6714 W KERRY Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6714 W KERRY Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6714 W KERRY Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6714 W KERRY Lane has a pool.
Does 6714 W KERRY Lane have accessible units?
No, 6714 W KERRY Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6714 W KERRY Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6714 W KERRY Lane has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Galleria North
10854 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College