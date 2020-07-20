Rent Calculator
6710 W KINGS Avenue
6710 W KINGS Avenue
6710 West Kings Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
6710 West Kings Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85382
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nice two story, 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Most pets accepted. Rent amount includes monthly tax/admin.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6710 W KINGS Avenue have any available units?
6710 W KINGS Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6710 W KINGS Avenue have?
Some of 6710 W KINGS Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6710 W KINGS Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6710 W KINGS Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6710 W KINGS Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6710 W KINGS Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6710 W KINGS Avenue offer parking?
No, 6710 W KINGS Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6710 W KINGS Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6710 W KINGS Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6710 W KINGS Avenue have a pool?
No, 6710 W KINGS Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6710 W KINGS Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6710 W KINGS Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6710 W KINGS Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6710 W KINGS Avenue has units with dishwashers.
