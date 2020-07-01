All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 7 2020 at 4:25 PM

6701 North 71st Drive

Location

6701 North 71st Drive, Glendale, AZ 85303
Independence

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6701 North 71st Drive have any available units?
6701 North 71st Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6701 North 71st Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6701 North 71st Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6701 North 71st Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6701 North 71st Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6701 North 71st Drive offer parking?
No, 6701 North 71st Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6701 North 71st Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6701 North 71st Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6701 North 71st Drive have a pool?
No, 6701 North 71st Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6701 North 71st Drive have accessible units?
No, 6701 North 71st Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6701 North 71st Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6701 North 71st Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6701 North 71st Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6701 North 71st Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

