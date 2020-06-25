6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive

Amenities

Beautiful single-story home in excellent condition on a quiet street in the Arrowhead community. Home includes solar panels (low electric bills), gas water heater, ceiling fans throughout, shutters & blinds, tons of storage & vaulted ceilings. Eat-in kitchen features oak cabinets, granite counter tops, tiled floor, pantry & gas stove. Living/great room with wood-laminate floor & granite fireplace. Master bedroom w/ laminate wood flooring, granite counters, separate shower/tub and walk-in closet. Large office includes desk & bookshelves. Wood laminate flooring in bedrooms 2 & 3. Amazing back yard with soothing fountain, gazebo, pavers, storage shed & mature trees for plenty of shade. Garage includes storage cabinets & workshop space. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and more.