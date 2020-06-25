All apartments in Glendale
Last updated May 18 2019 at 10:28 AM

6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive

6629 West via Del Sol Drive
Location

6629 West via Del Sol Drive, Glendale, AZ 85310
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful single-story home in excellent condition on a quiet street in the Arrowhead community. Home includes solar panels (low electric bills), gas water heater, ceiling fans throughout, shutters & blinds, tons of storage & vaulted ceilings. Eat-in kitchen features oak cabinets, granite counter tops, tiled floor, pantry & gas stove. Living/great room with wood-laminate floor & granite fireplace. Master bedroom w/ laminate wood flooring, granite counters, separate shower/tub and walk-in closet. Large office includes desk & bookshelves. Wood laminate flooring in bedrooms 2 & 3. Amazing back yard with soothing fountain, gazebo, pavers, storage shed & mature trees for plenty of shade. Garage includes storage cabinets & workshop space. Close to freeways, shopping, restaurants, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have any available units?
6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have?
Some of 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive offers parking.
Does 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have a pool?
No, 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have accessible units?
No, 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6629 W VIA DEL SOL Drive has units with dishwashers.
