All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6544 West Sunnyside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6544 West Sunnyside Drive
Last updated January 19 2020 at 8:48 PM

6544 West Sunnyside Drive

6544 West Sunnyside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6544 West Sunnyside Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.) Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6544 West Sunnyside Drive have any available units?
6544 West Sunnyside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6544 West Sunnyside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6544 West Sunnyside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6544 West Sunnyside Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6544 West Sunnyside Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6544 West Sunnyside Drive offer parking?
No, 6544 West Sunnyside Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6544 West Sunnyside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6544 West Sunnyside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6544 West Sunnyside Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6544 West Sunnyside Drive has a pool.
Does 6544 West Sunnyside Drive have accessible units?
No, 6544 West Sunnyside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6544 West Sunnyside Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6544 West Sunnyside Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6544 West Sunnyside Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6544 West Sunnyside Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Meadow Glen Apartments
4201 W Union Hills Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College