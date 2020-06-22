Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6543 W CAROL Avenue
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:45 PM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6543 W CAROL Avenue
6543 West Carol Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6543 West Carol Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
New granite countertops in kitchen. New kitchen cabinets. New interior and exterior paint. R19 in ceilings and foam roof on top of that. New vanities and countertops.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6543 W CAROL Avenue have any available units?
6543 W CAROL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6543 W CAROL Avenue have?
Some of 6543 W CAROL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6543 W CAROL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6543 W CAROL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6543 W CAROL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6543 W CAROL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 6543 W CAROL Avenue offer parking?
No, 6543 W CAROL Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6543 W CAROL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6543 W CAROL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6543 W CAROL Avenue have a pool?
No, 6543 W CAROL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6543 W CAROL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6543 W CAROL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6543 W CAROL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6543 W CAROL Avenue has units with dishwashers.
