6535 N 44th Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6535 N 44th Ave

6535 North 44th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6535 North 44th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunning single story 4 bedroom 1.50 bathroom home. This beautiful home includes all the features you've been looking for; Kitchen includes plenty of cabinet and counter space. Floor plan features spacious living area. Spacious master bedroom features large closet with separate shower and tub in master bathroom. All other rooms very spacious. Backyard features a shed. Don't hesitate to call this beautiful house your new home! Call today to schedule your private showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6535 N 44th Ave have any available units?
6535 N 44th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6535 N 44th Ave have?
Some of 6535 N 44th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6535 N 44th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6535 N 44th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6535 N 44th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 6535 N 44th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 6535 N 44th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6535 N 44th Ave does offer parking.
Does 6535 N 44th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6535 N 44th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6535 N 44th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6535 N 44th Ave has a pool.
Does 6535 N 44th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6535 N 44th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6535 N 44th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6535 N 44th Ave has units with dishwashers.
