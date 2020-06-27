All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6501 W. Georgia Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6501 W. Georgia Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

6501 W. Georgia Avenue

6501 West Georgia Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6501 West Georgia Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Large Single Story Home with Arizona Room and Screened Porch
French Doors & Ceiling Fans
Spacious Kitchen Lots of Cabinets
Huge Yard
Plenty of Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6501 W. Georgia Avenue have any available units?
6501 W. Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6501 W. Georgia Avenue have?
Some of 6501 W. Georgia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6501 W. Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6501 W. Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 W. Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6501 W. Georgia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6501 W. Georgia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6501 W. Georgia Avenue offers parking.
Does 6501 W. Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 W. Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 W. Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 6501 W. Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6501 W. Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6501 W. Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 W. Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 W. Georgia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Best Cities for Pets 2019
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Olive Tree Apartments
6201 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Apartments
7455 N 95th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Arches Apartment Homes
6240 North 63rd Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85301

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College