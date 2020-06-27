Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6501 W. Georgia Avenue
Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6501 W. Georgia Avenue
6501 West Georgia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6501 West Georgia Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Large Single Story Home with Arizona Room and Screened Porch
French Doors & Ceiling Fans
Spacious Kitchen Lots of Cabinets
Huge Yard
Plenty of Room
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6501 W. Georgia Avenue have any available units?
6501 W. Georgia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6501 W. Georgia Avenue have?
Some of 6501 W. Georgia Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly.
Amenities section
.
Is 6501 W. Georgia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6501 W. Georgia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6501 W. Georgia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6501 W. Georgia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6501 W. Georgia Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6501 W. Georgia Avenue offers parking.
Does 6501 W. Georgia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6501 W. Georgia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6501 W. Georgia Avenue have a pool?
No, 6501 W. Georgia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6501 W. Georgia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6501 W. Georgia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6501 W. Georgia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6501 W. Georgia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
