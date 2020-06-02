All apartments in Glendale
Glendale, AZ
6458 W FREEWAY Lane
Last updated September 18 2019 at 7:23 AM

6458 W FREEWAY Lane

6458 West Freeway Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6458 West Freeway Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
COMMUNITY POOL * 3 bedrooms + HUGE LOFT * 2.5 baths * Kitchen features a REFRIGERATOR, pantry, B/I microwave, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances * WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED * FULL hall bath * Master suite features double sinks, separate tub & shower & BIG walkin closet * Backyard features a covered patio, brick walkway * Garage has a workbench & electric opener * Ceiling fans * Don't miss this great house $40 application fee per adult, $1675 security deposit for qualified tenant, $250 fee per pet, $200 admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

