6458 W FREEWAY Lane

Amenities
COMMUNITY POOL * 3 bedrooms + HUGE LOFT * 2.5 baths * Kitchen features a REFRIGERATOR, pantry, B/I microwave, breakfast bar, tons of cabinets, stainless steel appliances * WASHER & DRYER INCLUDED * FULL hall bath * Master suite features double sinks, separate tub & shower & BIG walkin closet * Backyard features a covered patio, brick walkway * Garage has a workbench & electric opener * Ceiling fans * Don't miss this great house $40 application fee per adult, $1675 security deposit for qualified tenant, $250 fee per pet, $200 admin fee 4% monthly tax/admin fee