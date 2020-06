Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

NO CARPET IN THIS ENTIRE HOME. This 4 bedroom home is nicely appointed. There are ceiling fans in all rooms as well as upgraded insulation to help reduce utility cost. All windows and doors are hard-wired by the builder for security system already installed. Excellent location, near US60, 101, Glendale Community College main campus, Cardinals stadium, , Westgate, Gila River Arena, and several options for dining and shopping near by!