Glendale, AZ
6432 West Colter Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6432 West Colter Street

6432 West Colter Street · No Longer Available
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

6432 West Colter Street, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,913 sf home is located in Glendale, AZ. This home features hardwood floors and plush carpeting in each bedroom, tiled kitchen with black appliances, dining area and 2 car garage. Private back patio with fully fenced in pool, great for entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6432 West Colter Street have any available units?
6432 West Colter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6432 West Colter Street have?
Some of 6432 West Colter Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6432 West Colter Street currently offering any rent specials?
6432 West Colter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6432 West Colter Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6432 West Colter Street is pet friendly.
Does 6432 West Colter Street offer parking?
Yes, 6432 West Colter Street offers parking.
Does 6432 West Colter Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6432 West Colter Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6432 West Colter Street have a pool?
Yes, 6432 West Colter Street has a pool.
Does 6432 West Colter Street have accessible units?
No, 6432 West Colter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6432 West Colter Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6432 West Colter Street does not have units with dishwashers.

