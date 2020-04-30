Rent Calculator
6422 W Irma Ln
6422 W Irma Ln
6422 West Irma Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6422 West Irma Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available to move in on immediately! Great location for this 3 bedroom, 2 bath, single level home on the Golf Course. Enjoy the grassy backyard great views. Call today to schedule your showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6422 W Irma Ln have any available units?
6422 W Irma Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6422 W Irma Ln have?
Some of 6422 W Irma Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6422 W Irma Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6422 W Irma Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6422 W Irma Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6422 W Irma Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6422 W Irma Ln offer parking?
No, 6422 W Irma Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6422 W Irma Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6422 W Irma Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6422 W Irma Ln have a pool?
No, 6422 W Irma Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6422 W Irma Ln have accessible units?
No, 6422 W Irma Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6422 W Irma Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6422 W Irma Ln has units with dishwashers.
