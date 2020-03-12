All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6410 West Townley Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6410 West Townley Avenue
Last updated April 8 2019 at 1:56 AM

6410 West Townley Avenue

6410 West Townley Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6410 West Townley Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Glendale, AZ. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 1,256 sq ft of living space. Features include laminate, tile and plush carpeting, a kitchen with black appliances, 2 car garage, and more. Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time. Arizona residents may be subject to local taxes and processing fees.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6410 West Townley Avenue have any available units?
6410 West Townley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6410 West Townley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6410 West Townley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6410 West Townley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6410 West Townley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6410 West Townley Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6410 West Townley Avenue offers parking.
Does 6410 West Townley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6410 West Townley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6410 West Townley Avenue have a pool?
No, 6410 West Townley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6410 West Townley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6410 West Townley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6410 West Townley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6410 West Townley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6410 West Townley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6410 West Townley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College