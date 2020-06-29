All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6407 W Madras Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6407 W Madras Ln
Last updated July 29 2019 at 5:05 PM

6407 W Madras Ln

6407 West Madras Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6407 West Madras Lane, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located Near Greenway and 67th Ave!

Call Angie Oliverson @ (480) 568-2666 or email Angie@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6407 W Madras Ln have any available units?
6407 W Madras Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6407 W Madras Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6407 W Madras Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6407 W Madras Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6407 W Madras Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6407 W Madras Ln offer parking?
No, 6407 W Madras Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6407 W Madras Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6407 W Madras Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6407 W Madras Ln have a pool?
No, 6407 W Madras Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6407 W Madras Ln have accessible units?
No, 6407 W Madras Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6407 W Madras Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6407 W Madras Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6407 W Madras Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6407 W Madras Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College