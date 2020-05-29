6373 W Irma Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

4bd home Arrowhead Ranch on golf course - Absolutely beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home with a golf course view in Arrowhead Ranch. Bright and open remodeled kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Spacious formal living and dining rooms as well as an eat-in kitchen and family room with fireplace. apply online www.peakinvprop.com 602-230-8125



(RLNE5676892)