Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6373 W Irma Ln
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:09 AM

6373 W Irma Ln

6373 West Irma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6373 West Irma Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
4bd home Arrowhead Ranch on golf course - Absolutely beautiful 4 bed/2 bath home with a golf course view in Arrowhead Ranch. Bright and open remodeled kitchen features stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Spacious formal living and dining rooms as well as an eat-in kitchen and family room with fireplace. apply online www.peakinvprop.com 602-230-8125

(RLNE5676892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6373 W Irma Ln have any available units?
6373 W Irma Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6373 W Irma Ln have?
Some of 6373 W Irma Ln's amenities include granite counters, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6373 W Irma Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6373 W Irma Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6373 W Irma Ln pet-friendly?
No, 6373 W Irma Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6373 W Irma Ln offer parking?
No, 6373 W Irma Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6373 W Irma Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6373 W Irma Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6373 W Irma Ln have a pool?
No, 6373 W Irma Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6373 W Irma Ln have accessible units?
No, 6373 W Irma Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6373 W Irma Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6373 W Irma Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

