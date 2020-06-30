Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6355 W Orchid Ln
Last updated December 4 2019 at 9:58 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6355 W Orchid Ln
6355 West Orchid Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6355 West Orchid Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Orchid Lane -
(RLNE2623083)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6355 W Orchid Ln have any available units?
6355 W Orchid Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 6355 W Orchid Ln currently offering any rent specials?
6355 W Orchid Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6355 W Orchid Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 6355 W Orchid Ln is pet friendly.
Does 6355 W Orchid Ln offer parking?
No, 6355 W Orchid Ln does not offer parking.
Does 6355 W Orchid Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6355 W Orchid Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6355 W Orchid Ln have a pool?
No, 6355 W Orchid Ln does not have a pool.
Does 6355 W Orchid Ln have accessible units?
No, 6355 W Orchid Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 6355 W Orchid Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 6355 W Orchid Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6355 W Orchid Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 6355 W Orchid Ln does not have units with air conditioning.
