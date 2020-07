Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Very nice 3 bedroom plus a loft, 2.5 bath home with new carpet and fresh paint inside and out. This is a great home with many features such as fireplace, large kitchen, breakfast nook, inside laundry, loft, 2 car garage, covered back patio and large kitchen area.

