All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue
Last updated May 14 2019 at 2:10 PM

6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue

6340 West Monte Cristo Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6340 West Monte Cristo Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Hard to find 4 car garage rental! This completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with a fenced pool is ready for immediate occupancy.Photos don't show range/oven and microwave but they are being installed. Applications only available online at www.swallowspropertymanagment.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have any available units?
6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have?
Some of 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue offers parking.
Does 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue has a pool.
Does 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Pavillions at Arrowhead
7400 W Arrowhead Clubhouse Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Velaire at Aspera
7700 W. Aspera Boulevard
Glendale, AZ 85308
Zone Luxe Apartments
9450 W Cabela Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College