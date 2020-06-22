Hard to find 4 car garage rental! This completely remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath with a fenced pool is ready for immediate occupancy.Photos don't show range/oven and microwave but they are being installed. Applications only available online at www.swallowspropertymanagment.com
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have any available units?
6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue have?
Some of 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6340 W MONTE CRISTO Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.