Glendale, AZ
6333 N 65th Drive
Last updated January 10 2020 at 8:19 PM

6333 N 65th Drive

6333 North 65th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6333 North 65th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available January 15, 2020! This unique 1940's single level home has 1419 sq ft of living space. Remodeled kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, new counter tops, separate room with walk in pantry area. The spacious great room has knotty pine ceilings and free standing wood stove. Tile flooring throughout. The fenced back yard has covered patio area overlooking grass back yard, mature fruit trees, ready to go vegetable garden. Landscaping is included. Newer A/C. Washer & Dryer included. 2 Car Garage. Pets okay with owner approval and $250 pet deposit. Owner prefers long term tenant. Schedule your showing today, this amazing home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6333 N 65th Drive have any available units?
6333 N 65th Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6333 N 65th Drive have?
Some of 6333 N 65th Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6333 N 65th Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6333 N 65th Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6333 N 65th Drive pet-friendly?
No, 6333 N 65th Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6333 N 65th Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6333 N 65th Drive offers parking.
Does 6333 N 65th Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6333 N 65th Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6333 N 65th Drive have a pool?
No, 6333 N 65th Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6333 N 65th Drive have accessible units?
No, 6333 N 65th Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6333 N 65th Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6333 N 65th Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
