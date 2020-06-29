6333 N 65th Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage recently renovated air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Available January 15, 2020! This unique 1940's single level home has 1419 sq ft of living space. Remodeled kitchen with gas stove, refrigerator, new counter tops, separate room with walk in pantry area. The spacious great room has knotty pine ceilings and free standing wood stove. Tile flooring throughout. The fenced back yard has covered patio area overlooking grass back yard, mature fruit trees, ready to go vegetable garden. Landscaping is included. Newer A/C. Washer & Dryer included. 2 Car Garage. Pets okay with owner approval and $250 pet deposit. Owner prefers long term tenant. Schedule your showing today, this amazing home will not last long.