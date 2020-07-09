All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6321 W Golden Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6321 W Golden Lane
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

6321 W Golden Lane

6321 West Golden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6321 West Golden Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Super Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Very Urban designed home. Very nice kitchen with all the upgrades. Great room Floorplan accented bY beautiful designer fireplace. 2 car garage, ready for move in! Please call Pati 602-339-1440

(RLNE1899852)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6321 W Golden Lane have any available units?
6321 W Golden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6321 W Golden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6321 W Golden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6321 W Golden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6321 W Golden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6321 W Golden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6321 W Golden Lane offers parking.
Does 6321 W Golden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6321 W Golden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6321 W Golden Lane have a pool?
No, 6321 W Golden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6321 W Golden Lane have accessible units?
No, 6321 W Golden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6321 W Golden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6321 W Golden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6321 W Golden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6321 W Golden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Solis at Towne Center
17600 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Greentree Apartments
5959 W Greenway Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Ridgepoint
5020 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Paseo Park
5205 W Thunderbird Rd
Glendale, AZ 85306
Place on 51st
19955 N 51st Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Reserve at Arrowhead
7701 W Saint John Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College