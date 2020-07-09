6321 W Golden Lane

Super Nice 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath - Very Urban designed home. Very nice kitchen with all the upgrades. Great room Floorplan accented bY beautiful designer fireplace. 2 car garage, ready for move in! Please call Pati 602-339-1440
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
