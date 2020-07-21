All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6320 West Riviera Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6320 West Riviera Drive
Last updated February 28 2020 at 1:40 AM

6320 West Riviera Drive

6320 West Riviera Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pools
See all

Location

6320 West Riviera Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com. Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax. (*NOTE: Resident will be billed $150/month for pool maintenance fee IF this home has a pool.)

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6320 West Riviera Drive have any available units?
6320 West Riviera Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6320 West Riviera Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6320 West Riviera Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6320 West Riviera Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6320 West Riviera Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6320 West Riviera Drive offer parking?
No, 6320 West Riviera Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6320 West Riviera Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6320 West Riviera Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6320 West Riviera Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6320 West Riviera Drive has a pool.
Does 6320 West Riviera Drive have accessible units?
No, 6320 West Riviera Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6320 West Riviera Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6320 West Riviera Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6320 West Riviera Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6320 West Riviera Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

SageStone
6233 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Canyon
17500 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Landing
8450 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
Cortland Arrowhead Summit
18330 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 Bedroom ApartmentsGlendale Apartments with Parking
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College