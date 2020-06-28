All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6317 W Desert Hills Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6317 W Desert Hills Drive
Last updated October 22 2019 at 1:37 PM

6317 W Desert Hills Drive

6317 West Desert Hills Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6317 West Desert Hills Drive, Glendale, AZ 85304

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Featuring sparkling pool!
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,971 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applica

(RLNE5112286)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6317 W Desert Hills Drive have any available units?
6317 W Desert Hills Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6317 W Desert Hills Drive have?
Some of 6317 W Desert Hills Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6317 W Desert Hills Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6317 W Desert Hills Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6317 W Desert Hills Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6317 W Desert Hills Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6317 W Desert Hills Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6317 W Desert Hills Drive offers parking.
Does 6317 W Desert Hills Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6317 W Desert Hills Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6317 W Desert Hills Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6317 W Desert Hills Drive has a pool.
Does 6317 W Desert Hills Drive have accessible units?
No, 6317 W Desert Hills Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6317 W Desert Hills Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6317 W Desert Hills Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Strayhorse Apartments
20707 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
The Perry
6231 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85303
San Lagos by Mark-Taylor
5901 W Behrend Dr
Glendale, AZ 85308

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College