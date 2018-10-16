All apartments in Glendale
Location

6302 North 64th Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
2 Bed 1.5 Bath Washer & Dryer in unit. Section 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: CASA CAPRICORN

Completely Remodeled 2 bedroom condo sits poolside. Newer tile floors, newer carpet and fresh paint. Kitchen has new counter tops and cabinets and comes with dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, stainless steel double sink and stackable washer/dryer. Rent Includes Water, Sewer & Trash.

Cross Streets: Bethany Home Rd. & 63rd Ave. Directions: Bethany Home Rd. to 63rd Ave., N. on 63rd Ave, W. on Rose Ln, N. on 64th Dr.

Please text or call me if you have any questions.

Ryan S. VANOTTI PLLC
Realtor
11024 N 28th Dr Suite#145
Phoenix, AZ 85029
CELL & TEXT#: 602-400-5090
E-Mail: ryan@gorenter.com
Brokerage Co: GoRenter.com, LLC

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5482540)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 have any available units?
6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 have?
Some of 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 currently offering any rent specials?
6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 pet-friendly?
No, 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 offer parking?
No, 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 does not offer parking.
Does 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 have a pool?
Yes, 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 has a pool.
Does 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 have accessible units?
No, 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 does not have accessible units.
Does 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001 has units with dishwashers.

