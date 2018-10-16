6302 N 64th Dr #7 21245096 - Location 001

Amenities

2 Bed 1.5 Bath Washer & Dryer in unit. Section 8 Approved Call Ryan 602-400-5090 GoRenter.com - Subdivision: CASA CAPRICORN



Completely Remodeled 2 bedroom condo sits poolside. Newer tile floors, newer carpet and fresh paint. Kitchen has new counter tops and cabinets and comes with dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave, stainless steel double sink and stackable washer/dryer. Rent Includes Water, Sewer & Trash.



Cross Streets: Bethany Home Rd. & 63rd Ave. Directions: Bethany Home Rd. to 63rd Ave., N. on 63rd Ave, W. on Rose Ln, N. on 64th Dr.



Please text or call me if you have any questions.



No Pets Allowed



