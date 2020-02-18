Sign Up
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM
6251 N 48TH Avenue
6251 North 48th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
6251 North 48th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath apartment. Freshly painted and ready for new tenants. Well planned floor plan with nice size bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and a separate dining room.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 6251 N 48TH Avenue have any available units?
6251 N 48TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 6251 N 48TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6251 N 48TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6251 N 48TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6251 N 48TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 6251 N 48TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 6251 N 48TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6251 N 48TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6251 N 48TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6251 N 48TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 6251 N 48TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6251 N 48TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6251 N 48TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6251 N 48TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6251 N 48TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6251 N 48TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6251 N 48TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
