6251 N 48TH Avenue.
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

6251 N 48TH Avenue

6251 North 48th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6251 North 48th Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Spacious 2 bed 1 bath apartment. Freshly painted and ready for new tenants. Well planned floor plan with nice size bedrooms, vaulted ceilings and a separate dining room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6251 N 48TH Avenue have any available units?
6251 N 48TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6251 N 48TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6251 N 48TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6251 N 48TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6251 N 48TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6251 N 48TH Avenue offer parking?
No, 6251 N 48TH Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6251 N 48TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6251 N 48TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6251 N 48TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 6251 N 48TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6251 N 48TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6251 N 48TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6251 N 48TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6251 N 48TH Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6251 N 48TH Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 6251 N 48TH Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

