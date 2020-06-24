Rent Calculator
6229 W Blackhawk Dr
Last updated February 10 2020 at 7:38 PM
6229 W Blackhawk Dr
6229 West Blackhawk Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
6229 West Blackhawk Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6229 W Blackhawk Dr have any available units?
6229 W Blackhawk Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 6229 W Blackhawk Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6229 W Blackhawk Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6229 W Blackhawk Dr pet-friendly?
No, 6229 W Blackhawk Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 6229 W Blackhawk Dr offer parking?
No, 6229 W Blackhawk Dr does not offer parking.
Does 6229 W Blackhawk Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6229 W Blackhawk Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6229 W Blackhawk Dr have a pool?
No, 6229 W Blackhawk Dr does not have a pool.
Does 6229 W Blackhawk Dr have accessible units?
No, 6229 W Blackhawk Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6229 W Blackhawk Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6229 W Blackhawk Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6229 W Blackhawk Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6229 W Blackhawk Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
