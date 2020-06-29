All apartments in Glendale
6221 West Keim Drive
6221 West Keim Drive

6221 West Keim Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6221 West Keim Drive, Glendale, AZ 85301
Ocotillo Rose

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.20% monthly city tax. If home is equipped with a swimming pool, Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6221 West Keim Drive have any available units?
6221 West Keim Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6221 West Keim Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6221 West Keim Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6221 West Keim Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6221 West Keim Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6221 West Keim Drive offer parking?
No, 6221 West Keim Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6221 West Keim Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6221 West Keim Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6221 West Keim Drive have a pool?
Yes, 6221 West Keim Drive has a pool.
Does 6221 West Keim Drive have accessible units?
No, 6221 West Keim Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6221 West Keim Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6221 West Keim Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6221 West Keim Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6221 West Keim Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

