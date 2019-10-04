Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6219 W Kerry LN.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6219 W Kerry LN
Last updated September 15 2019 at 11:23 AM
1 of 6
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6219 W Kerry LN
6219 West Kerry Lane
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
6219 West Kerry Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in arrowhead - Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home in arrowhead Master bedroom has a a sitting room/ suite or 4the bedroom. Close to loop 101 and arrowhead mall. Great location.
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5005077)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6219 W Kerry LN have any available units?
6219 W Kerry LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 6219 W Kerry LN currently offering any rent specials?
6219 W Kerry LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6219 W Kerry LN pet-friendly?
Yes, 6219 W Kerry LN is pet friendly.
Does 6219 W Kerry LN offer parking?
No, 6219 W Kerry LN does not offer parking.
Does 6219 W Kerry LN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6219 W Kerry LN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6219 W Kerry LN have a pool?
No, 6219 W Kerry LN does not have a pool.
Does 6219 W Kerry LN have accessible units?
No, 6219 W Kerry LN does not have accessible units.
Does 6219 W Kerry LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 6219 W Kerry LN does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6219 W Kerry LN have units with air conditioning?
No, 6219 W Kerry LN does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Maravilla Apartments
13621 W Glendale Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Galleria
10654 N 60th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College