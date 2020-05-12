Clean and move in ready.2 large bedrooms and full bath up. Living, dining, kitchen, 1/2 bath and laundry down. Nice fenced in patio. Pet friendly. Walk to Glendale Community College. Room mates welcome.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue have any available units?
6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue have?
Some of 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue offer parking?
No, 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue have a pool?
No, 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 6146 W TOWNLEY Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.