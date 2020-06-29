Rent Calculator
6135 W KAREN LEE Lane
6135 W KAREN LEE Lane
6135 West Karen Lee Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
6135 West Karen Lee Lane, Glendale, AZ 85306
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane have any available units?
6135 W KAREN LEE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane have?
Some of 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6135 W KAREN LEE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane offer parking?
No, 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane have a pool?
No, 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane have accessible units?
No, 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane has units with dishwashers.
