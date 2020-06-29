All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6135 W KAREN LEE Lane
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

6135 W KAREN LEE Lane

6135 West Karen Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6135 West Karen Lee Lane, Glendale, AZ 85306

Amenities

dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane have any available units?
6135 W KAREN LEE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane have?
Some of 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6135 W KAREN LEE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane offer parking?
No, 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane have a pool?
No, 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane have accessible units?
No, 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6135 W KAREN LEE Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Artessa
7100 W Grandview Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
The Parker
5150 W Eugie Ave
Glendale, AZ 85304
Club Valencia
10201 N 44th Dr
Glendale, AZ 85302
Pillar at Westgate
6610 N 93rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85305
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Paseo 51
5215 W Peoria Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Artisan Park
9350 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Country Gables
15010 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College