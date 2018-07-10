6135 W. Berridge Ln.

6135 West Berridge Lane, Glendale, AZ 85301 Ocotillo Rose
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Great Rental Home in Glendale ~ 3 bedroom / 2 baths - Contact Agent: Russ Runyan 480-489-5450 call or text
This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Glendale has been recently renovated. The interior of this house features a large living room with a set of large arches to dining and kitchen area giving the feel of an open house plan. The kitchen has lots of beautiful white shaker style cupboards for plenty of storage. The striking marble-like counters give an elegant look to the kitchen. The tile throughout the house makes for quick cleanup and easy maintenance. The eat-in kitchen has a gorgeous set of French doors leading to the large covered patio. The bedrooms have closets with built in drawers. There is an indoor laundry space for a stackable unit (washer & dryer unit not included). The large backyard will be great for entertaining family and friends.
Contact Agent: Russ Runyan 480-489-5450 call or text
(RLNE5362467)
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)