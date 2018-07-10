6135 W. Berridge Ln.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great Rental Home in Glendale ~ 3 bedroom / 2 baths - Contact Agent: Russ Runyan 480-489-5450 call or text



This amazing 3 bedroom 2 bath home for rent in Glendale has been recently renovated. The interior of this house features a large living room with a set of large arches to dining and kitchen area giving the feel of an open house plan. The kitchen has lots of beautiful white shaker style cupboards for plenty of storage. The striking marble-like counters give an elegant look to the kitchen. The tile throughout the house makes for quick cleanup and easy maintenance. The eat-in kitchen has a gorgeous set of French doors leading to the large covered patio. The bedrooms have closets with built in drawers. There is an indoor laundry space for a stackable unit (washer & dryer unit not included). The large backyard will be great for entertaining family and friends.



(RLNE5362467)