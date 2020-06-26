All apartments in Glendale
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:27 AM

6134 W Morten Avenue

6134 West Morten Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6134 West Morten Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
oven
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, 2 story with upstairs balcony and downstairs patio area. All tile down, carpet up! All Appliances included. Water , sewer & Trash included in Rent! Quick approval process!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6134 W Morten Avenue have any available units?
6134 W Morten Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6134 W Morten Avenue have?
Some of 6134 W Morten Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6134 W Morten Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6134 W Morten Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 W Morten Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6134 W Morten Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6134 W Morten Avenue offer parking?
No, 6134 W Morten Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6134 W Morten Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6134 W Morten Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 W Morten Avenue have a pool?
No, 6134 W Morten Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6134 W Morten Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6134 W Morten Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 W Morten Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6134 W Morten Avenue has units with dishwashers.
