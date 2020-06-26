Rent Calculator
Home
Glendale, AZ
6134 W Morten Avenue
Last updated July 7 2019 at 10:27 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6134 W Morten Avenue
6134 West Morten Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
6134 West Morten Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
some paid utils
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath, 2 story with upstairs balcony and downstairs patio area. All tile down, carpet up! All Appliances included. Water , sewer & Trash included in Rent! Quick approval process!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6134 W Morten Avenue have any available units?
6134 W Morten Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6134 W Morten Avenue have?
Some of 6134 W Morten Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6134 W Morten Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6134 W Morten Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6134 W Morten Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6134 W Morten Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 6134 W Morten Avenue offer parking?
No, 6134 W Morten Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 6134 W Morten Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6134 W Morten Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6134 W Morten Avenue have a pool?
No, 6134 W Morten Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6134 W Morten Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6134 W Morten Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6134 W Morten Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6134 W Morten Avenue has units with dishwashers.
