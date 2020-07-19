6131 W IRMA Lane

Amenities
** Location-Location!** GOLF-COURSE lot & STUNNING MTN. VIEWS~Front-door leads formal lvg/dng rooms w/dramatic & soaring ceilings~NEWER upgraded carpet~Tile in ALL traffic-areas, family greatroom, kitchen & powder room~Kitchen has center-island w/NEWER APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS~Kitchen opens to family greatroom w/wood-burning fireplace~Custom-window-blinds, lighting / plumbing fixtures / ceiling fans~Large-open loft 2nd floor~Secondary Bdrms are good sized w/golf-course/mtn. views~Master bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet & private bath w/sep. garden-tub/shower~Grassy play area in backyard, covered patio & NEWER plastered-sparkling pool~Pool/landscape srvc. included~Great neighborhood & schools~SUPER-SHARP-BRAND-NEW-FEEL 10+++ NO DISAPPOINTMENTS!