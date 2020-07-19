All apartments in Glendale
6131 W IRMA Lane
Last updated March 25 2019 at 1:34 AM

6131 W IRMA Lane

6131 West Irma Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6131 West Irma Lane, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
** Location-Location!** GOLF-COURSE lot & STUNNING MTN. VIEWS~Front-door leads formal lvg/dng rooms w/dramatic & soaring ceilings~NEWER upgraded carpet~Tile in ALL traffic-areas, family greatroom, kitchen & powder room~Kitchen has center-island w/NEWER APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTER-TOPS~Kitchen opens to family greatroom w/wood-burning fireplace~Custom-window-blinds, lighting / plumbing fixtures / ceiling fans~Large-open loft 2nd floor~Secondary Bdrms are good sized w/golf-course/mtn. views~Master bedroom w/vaulted ceilings, huge walk-in closet & private bath w/sep. garden-tub/shower~Grassy play area in backyard, covered patio & NEWER plastered-sparkling pool~Pool/landscape srvc. included~Great neighborhood & schools~SUPER-SHARP-BRAND-NEW-FEEL 10+++ NO DISAPPOINTMENTS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6131 W IRMA Lane have any available units?
6131 W IRMA Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6131 W IRMA Lane have?
Some of 6131 W IRMA Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6131 W IRMA Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6131 W IRMA Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6131 W IRMA Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6131 W IRMA Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6131 W IRMA Lane offer parking?
Yes, 6131 W IRMA Lane offers parking.
Does 6131 W IRMA Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6131 W IRMA Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6131 W IRMA Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6131 W IRMA Lane has a pool.
Does 6131 W IRMA Lane have accessible units?
No, 6131 W IRMA Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6131 W IRMA Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6131 W IRMA Lane has units with dishwashers.
