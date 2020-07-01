All apartments in Glendale
6124 W Oregon Avenue
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

6124 W Oregon Avenue

6124 West Oregon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6124 West Oregon Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85301
O'Neil Ranch

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
LIFE SIMPLIFIED
Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,913 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community. This home is professionally managed and maintained by Tricon American Homes. You deserve single family rental living at its best!
BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please call our Fraud Prevention Hotline at 877.241.9085 or email us at TAHFraud@TriconAH.com. To learn more, visit TriconAmericanHomes.com/fraud-prevention.
Completed applications approved on first-come,first-served basis. Please drive by the home first and then call us for a private showing.

- Non-refundable application fee: $49.99 per occupant of age 18 or older
- One-year or longer lease minimum
- Non-refundable holding fee: $250 per home, credited to approved applicants first months rent after move in
- Utilities: Resident pays for all utilities including trash, sewer,and water
- Animals approved with pet fee and monthly animal rent
- Breed Restrictions: American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Wolf, Wolf hybrids, any combination mix of the foregoing breeds, and any other breed or type that Landlord deems to have similar characteristics.
- Maximum two animals allowed
- Equal Housing Opportunity
- Pricing is subject to change without notice. Some pricing may include special offers based on lease terms and date of occupancy.
- Security deposit varies based uponcredit criteria; however standard security deposit equals one months rent.
- Pool Maintenance Fee: $95 per month pool maintenance fee will be added to any home with a pool.
- Applicants applying to a home associated with a HOA may be held to higher screening requirements and additional application processes.
- Approved Applicants are required

(RLNE5263254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6124 W Oregon Avenue have any available units?
6124 W Oregon Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6124 W Oregon Avenue have?
Some of 6124 W Oregon Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6124 W Oregon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6124 W Oregon Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6124 W Oregon Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6124 W Oregon Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6124 W Oregon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6124 W Oregon Avenue offers parking.
Does 6124 W Oregon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6124 W Oregon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6124 W Oregon Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 6124 W Oregon Avenue has a pool.
Does 6124 W Oregon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6124 W Oregon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6124 W Oregon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6124 W Oregon Avenue has units with dishwashers.

