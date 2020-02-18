All apartments in Glendale
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6092 West Brown Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:26 AM

6092 West Brown Street

6092 West Brown Street · No Longer Available
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location

6092 West Brown Street, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com! Leases signed in this state are subject to a 2.2% monthly city tax.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6092 West Brown Street have any available units?
6092 West Brown Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6092 West Brown Street currently offering any rent specials?
6092 West Brown Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6092 West Brown Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 6092 West Brown Street is pet friendly.
Does 6092 West Brown Street offer parking?
No, 6092 West Brown Street does not offer parking.
Does 6092 West Brown Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6092 West Brown Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6092 West Brown Street have a pool?
No, 6092 West Brown Street does not have a pool.
Does 6092 West Brown Street have accessible units?
No, 6092 West Brown Street does not have accessible units.
Does 6092 West Brown Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 6092 West Brown Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6092 West Brown Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 6092 West Brown Street does not have units with air conditioning.

