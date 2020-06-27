6052 West Golden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly pool cats allowed

Well kept townhouse with a lovely kitchen, dark wood cabinetry, gray countertops, and white appliances. Wood-look flooring in all the right places. Ceiling fans throughout. Spacious bedrooms. Beautiful community with pool! Close to great food and entertainment!



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25lb, no cats)

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



