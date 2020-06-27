All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 6 2020 at 8:41 PM

6052 West Golden Lane

6052 West Golden Lane · No Longer Available
Location

6052 West Golden Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
cats allowed
Well kept townhouse with a lovely kitchen, dark wood cabinetry, gray countertops, and white appliances. Wood-look flooring in all the right places. Ceiling fans throughout. Spacious bedrooms. Beautiful community with pool! Close to great food and entertainment!

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- $250 One Time pet fee and/or monthly pet rent may apply (2 dogs under 25lb, no cats)
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6052 West Golden Lane have any available units?
6052 West Golden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Is 6052 West Golden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6052 West Golden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6052 West Golden Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 6052 West Golden Lane is pet friendly.
Does 6052 West Golden Lane offer parking?
No, 6052 West Golden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6052 West Golden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6052 West Golden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6052 West Golden Lane have a pool?
Yes, 6052 West Golden Lane has a pool.
Does 6052 West Golden Lane have accessible units?
No, 6052 West Golden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6052 West Golden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 6052 West Golden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6052 West Golden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 6052 West Golden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

