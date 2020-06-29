Rent Calculator
6050 W GOLDEN Lane
Last updated March 2 2020 at 7:42 AM
6050 W GOLDEN Lane
6050 West Golden Lane
No Longer Available
Glendale
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Apartments with Parking
Location
6050 West Golden Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
GOOD CREDIT REQUIRED. Cute, clean and freshly painted. Stainless steel appliances. rear yard ''just big enough''. Laundry room with washer/dryer.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, assigned.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6050 W GOLDEN Lane have any available units?
6050 W GOLDEN Lane doesn't have any available units at this time.
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6050 W GOLDEN Lane have?
Some of 6050 W GOLDEN Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher.
Amenities section
.
Is 6050 W GOLDEN Lane currently offering any rent specials?
6050 W GOLDEN Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6050 W GOLDEN Lane pet-friendly?
No, 6050 W GOLDEN Lane is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 6050 W GOLDEN Lane offer parking?
No, 6050 W GOLDEN Lane does not offer parking.
Does 6050 W GOLDEN Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6050 W GOLDEN Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6050 W GOLDEN Lane have a pool?
No, 6050 W GOLDEN Lane does not have a pool.
Does 6050 W GOLDEN Lane have accessible units?
No, 6050 W GOLDEN Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 6050 W GOLDEN Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6050 W GOLDEN Lane has units with dishwashers.
