Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6010 W ALICE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6010 W ALICE Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
6010 W ALICE Avenue
6010 West Alice Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
6010 West Alice Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready. Clean updated 2 BR, 2 BA in this Glendale four plex located near GCC - includes one covered parking per unit, with additional parking for guests
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 6010 W ALICE Avenue have any available units?
6010 W ALICE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 6010 W ALICE Avenue have?
Some of 6010 W ALICE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 6010 W ALICE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6010 W ALICE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 W ALICE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6010 W ALICE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 6010 W ALICE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6010 W ALICE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6010 W ALICE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6010 W ALICE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 W ALICE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6010 W ALICE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6010 W ALICE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6010 W ALICE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 W ALICE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6010 W ALICE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College