All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 6010 W ALICE Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
6010 W ALICE Avenue
Last updated April 2 2019 at 1:06 AM

6010 W ALICE Avenue

6010 West Alice Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6010 West Alice Avenue, Glendale, AZ 85302

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Move in ready. Clean updated 2 BR, 2 BA in this Glendale four plex located near GCC - includes one covered parking per unit, with additional parking for guests

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6010 W ALICE Avenue have any available units?
6010 W ALICE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 6010 W ALICE Avenue have?
Some of 6010 W ALICE Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6010 W ALICE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
6010 W ALICE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6010 W ALICE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 6010 W ALICE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 6010 W ALICE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 6010 W ALICE Avenue offers parking.
Does 6010 W ALICE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6010 W ALICE Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6010 W ALICE Avenue have a pool?
No, 6010 W ALICE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 6010 W ALICE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 6010 W ALICE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 6010 W ALICE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6010 W ALICE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Glen Brae
4949 W Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Tresa at Arrowhead
17722 N 79th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85308
Veranda
6015 W Olive Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Cantamar
16630 N 43rd Ave
Glendale, AZ 85306
Brook Creek Apartments
4937 W Myrtle Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Copper Falls
5151 North 95th Avenue
Glendale, AZ 85305
The Vineyards
6706 N Dysart Rd
Glendale, AZ 85307

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly ApartmentsGlendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZ
Tempe, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZQueen Creek, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Midwestern University-GlendaleGlendale Community College
Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community College