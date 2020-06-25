All apartments in Glendale
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:16 AM

5965 W BLUE SKY Drive

5965 West Blue Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5965 West Blue Sky Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A CORNER LOT WITH NORTH /SOUTH EXPOSURE - GREAT ROOM - FAMILY ROOM - FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM - KITCHEN HAS STOVE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER AND REFRIGERATOR -

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive have any available units?
5965 W BLUE SKY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, AZ.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive have?
Some of 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5965 W BLUE SKY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive offers parking.
Does 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive have a pool?
No, 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive have accessible units?
No, 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive has units with dishwashers.
