Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5965 W BLUE SKY Drive
Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:16 AM
1 of 2
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5965 W BLUE SKY Drive
5965 West Blue Sky Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Arrowhead Ranch
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Location
5965 West Blue Sky Drive, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arrowhead Ranch
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
MAINTAINED 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A CORNER LOT WITH NORTH /SOUTH EXPOSURE - GREAT ROOM - FAMILY ROOM - FIREPLACE IN FAMILY ROOM - KITCHEN HAS STOVE, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE, DISHWASHER AND REFRIGERATOR -
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive have any available units?
5965 W BLUE SKY Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
What amenities does 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive have?
Some of 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5965 W BLUE SKY Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive pet-friendly?
No, 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive offers parking.
Does 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive have a pool?
No, 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive have accessible units?
No, 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5965 W BLUE SKY Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
San Prado by Mark-Taylor
5959 W Utopia Rd
Glendale, AZ 85308
Acacia Pointe
8344 N 67th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sunset Terrace
4413 West Bethany Home Road
Glendale, AZ 85301
Sierra Walk
4748 W Sierra Vista Dr
Glendale, AZ 85301
Aspire Glendale
4529 W Ocotillo Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Christopher Todd Communities At Stadium
9999 W Missouri Ave
Glendale, AZ 85307
Summers Point
4441 W Bethany Home Rd
Glendale, AZ 85301
Serena Park
8546 N 59th Ave
Glendale, AZ 85302
Similar Pages
Glendale 1 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Pet Friendly Places
Glendale Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Phoenix, AZ
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Queen Creek, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Arrowhead Ranch
O'neil Ranch
Apartments Near Colleges
Midwestern University-Glendale
Glendale Community College
Arizona State University-Tempe
GateWay Community College
Mesa Community College