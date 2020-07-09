Rent Calculator
Home
/
Glendale, AZ
/
5937 W. Golden Lane
Last updated November 16 2019 at 12:26 PM
5937 W. Golden Lane
5937 West Golden Lane
·
No Longer Available
Location
5937 West Golden Lane, Glendale, AZ 85302
Amenities
w/d hookup
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
BEAUTIFUL OLIVE GREEN VILLAS - 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH UNIT. FRESHLY PAINTED. W/D HOOKUPS IN STORAGE ROOM, READY FOR MOVE IN. CLOSE TO GLENDALE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, SHOPPING AND A PARK.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5273563)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5937 W. Golden Lane have any available units?
5937 W. Golden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Glendale, AZ
.
How much is rent in Glendale, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Glendale Rent Report
.
Is 5937 W. Golden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
5937 W. Golden Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5937 W. Golden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 5937 W. Golden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Glendale
.
Does 5937 W. Golden Lane offer parking?
No, 5937 W. Golden Lane does not offer parking.
Does 5937 W. Golden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5937 W. Golden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5937 W. Golden Lane have a pool?
No, 5937 W. Golden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 5937 W. Golden Lane have accessible units?
No, 5937 W. Golden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 5937 W. Golden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 5937 W. Golden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5937 W. Golden Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 5937 W. Golden Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
